Theo Wargo/Getty

Have you ever wished you ever hit send on a tweet and wished later you could go back and edit it?

Maybe there was a typo. Maybe you realised your sarcasm didn't translate. Maybe your husband tweeted something a bit out there that you think he should tone down a tad.

I've been there, you've been there and Kim Kardashian West? She's been there too. But she's also working around the clock to get this perceived flaw in the social network fixed.

Kardashian West tweeted late Tuesday that at her husband Kanye's birthday party last weekend she tried to persuade Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey to introduce an edit button.

I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2018

"I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye's bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button," she said.

"Now I see why I was invited!" tweeted Dorsey in reply.

Kardashian West quote tweeted him with a little reassurance. "Hahaha never! Kanye loves you! But I had to bring it up," she said.

The reality TV star revealed at the beginning of June that she screamed cried when she saw her husband tweet that maybe slavery was a choice. "We have different views sometimes, but that's my husband, you know?" she told Entertainment Tonight.