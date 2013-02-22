Killzone: Shadow Fall will light up PS4

Do you need a digital distraction? Travel more than 300 years into the future and experience a captivating, futuristic metropolis featured in Killzone: Shadow Fall -- an upcoming, pulse-pounding first-person shooter for the PlayStation 4.
Developer Guerrilla Games exposed a series of stunning high-resolution screenshots from the title, which will launch alongside the PS4 later this year.
In Shadow Fall, the beautiful yet dangerous urban sprawl seems ripe with confrontation in a time over 30 years past the events of Killzone 3. You'll soon learn of the delicate balancing act between the Vektan and the Helghast -- two warring factions that live side by side, yet stay separated by a massive dividing wall ... a wall just waiting to crumble.
