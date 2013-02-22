CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Killzone: Shadow Fall will light up PS4

Get up close and personal with one of the greatest-looking games shown at Sony's PlayStation 4 introductory event yesterday.

Countless battles await. Screenshot by Christopher MacManus/CNET

Do you need a digital distraction? Travel more than 300 years into the future and experience a captivating, futuristic metropolis featured in Killzone: Shadow Fall -- an upcoming, pulse-pounding first-person shooter for the PlayStation 4.

Developer Guerrilla Games exposed a series of stunning high-resolution screenshots from the title, which will launch alongside the PS4 later this year.

Related stories

In Shadow Fall, the beautiful yet dangerous urban sprawl seems ripe with confrontation in a time over 30 years past the events of Killzone 3. You'll soon learn of the delicate balancing act between the Vektan and the Helghast -- two warring factions that live side by side, yet stay separated by a massive dividing wall ... a wall just waiting to crumble.

11
Killzone: Shadow Fall ushers in the PlayStation 4 era (pictures)
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real