Kellyanne Conway holds up paper, Twitter fills it in for her

Here's another internet lesson to go along with "never let the internet name one of your products." Never publicly hold up a piece of paper that can be easily Photoshopped.
President Donald Trump learned that lesson back in February when he displayed some controversial executive orders for the cameras. That event spawned a Twitter account called TrumpDraws, which edits and re-edits the image to this day. And on Wednesday night, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" program and pulled a similar gaffe.
Conway addressed the news reports of Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer by holding up two separate signs, the first reading "Conclusion? Collusion" and the second reading "Illusion Delusion."
Journalist Yashar Ali shared the video, and Twitter grabbed for some virtual pens to redo Conway's signs.
Some left the signs alone, but just found the whole thing funny.
Conway herself even weighed in on the reaction to her props.
And some started wondering how long it would take for the Merriam-Webster dictionary Twitter account, known for jumping in to the fray on news events, to start defining the words Conway used.
Naturally, the dictionary was already on it a full day before Conway even held up her signs.
