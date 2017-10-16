Is there anything as scary as Pennywise, the sewer-dwelling killer clown from Stephen King's "It"? How about combining that horror-movie villain with the nightmarish world that is American politics?
On "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, the two worlds collided horrifically when Kate McKinnon played presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway -- but transformed into "Kellywise," a strikingly familiar looking character who lives in the sewers.
CNN's Anderson Cooper (Alex Moffat), looking a lot like yellow-slicker-clad Georgie Denbrough from "It," runs into Kellywise when his paperwork slips into her sewer.
"What'd you do to your makeup?" he asks of the streak-faced Kellywise.
"I toned it down," she replies.
Kellywise has a few friends down in the sewer with her -- including one of McKinnon's other main characters, Hillary Rodham Clinton. And before the sketch ends, Kellywise shows off her demonic dance moves.
Blame "SNL" if you can't sleep for weeks.
