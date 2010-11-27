Keeping tabs on tablets (week in review)

Amid all the news of Black Friday deals, holiday sales, and Cyber Monday malware, it was the new kid on the block--the tablet--that grabbed the bulk of gadget headlines this week.

Of course, the first question for consumers is whether to give in to the hype or wait to buy a tablet. CNET's Donald Bell surveyed the current state of tablets, from the iPad to the Galaxy Tab, and ultimately finds that if you really want one, there aren't many compelling reasons to wait--no game changers on the horizon.

That said, you can expect low-priced tablets to flourish in the coming years, so steer clear of two-year carrier contracts if you want to stay nimble.

Acer, for example, unveiled this week its upcoming line of Windows and Android tablets.

And Apple, for its part, stepped up its role on the tablet scene by releasing iOS 4.2, which brings features to the iPad that hit the iPhone and iPod Touch last summer. They make the iPad "a completely new product," according to Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

Santa will have to be in touch with Jobs and company this year. Nielsen revealed in a study this week that Apple's tablet is the most desired product among kids between the ages of 6 and 12.

CNET offers some tips to keep shoppers safe from scammers and from the malware hiding on retail sites and on fake sites created for distributing viruses and Trojans.

Who gets the "enhanced" pat-downs, and when? Can you record video at security checkpoints? CNET answers those questions and more.

An upcoming new WikiLeaks release could reach 2.8 million classified documents, the organization says.

Microsoft has already more than doubled the number of consoles it hoped to sell and, with the release of its Kinect motion controller, may have forestalled releasing a next-generation device for several years.

Leo Apotheker's first full quarter as CEO sees modest gains for the world's largest technology company by volume, slightly beating expectations.

As Verizon Wireless' latest ad campaign targets rival AT&T once again, consumers are left to scratch their heads over whose claims are closest to the truth.

Novell cedes its independence after years of struggle to find a new direction. A Microsoft-led group buying 882 Novell patents throws in nearly a quarter of the purchase price.

The hit rental service does more than write checks. It sits on valuable data, has great access to the right customers, and doesn't look down on Hollywood.

 SAP owes Oracle $1.3 billion

 Culture hacker talks Kinect bounty hunt (Q&A)

 Tim Berners-Lee: The Web is threatened

 Study: Fifth of Facebook users exposed to malware