Kazaa files antitrust suit

HILVERSUM--File-swapping service Kazaa has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Dutch copyright group Buma/Stemra. Kazaa, one of the most popular file-swapping services to emerge since a U.S. federal judge effectively shut down Napster, said it filed the suit after Buma/Stemra broke off talks to license its catalog.
The suit came after the Recording Industry Association of America and the Motion Picture Association of America filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court in Los Angeles against Kazaa, Morpheus and Grokster, alleging copyright violations.
Staff writer Jasper Koning reported from Hilversum.
