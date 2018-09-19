Kayak’s luggage tool shows if your bag fits your flight

Kayak

Kayak on Monday added a luggage measurement tool to calculate a carry-on bag's size using augmented reality technology.

When you open a flight search in the Kayak app, click on "new bag measurement tool." Scan your bag with your phone's camera starting from the floor and then all around to capture the bag's size. The tool will calculate the bag's measurements and let you know if it likely fits the airline's carry-on dimensions.

The tool also compares all airlines' baggage policies in one place. You can try it if you have an updated iOS device. (Apple just released its Measure tool as part of iOS 12 on Monday.) Then you can focus on packing the right stuff.

