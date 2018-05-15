Kaspersky Lab shifts from Russia to Switzerland amid Kremlin concerns

Sergei Savostyanov\TASS via Getty Images

Kaspersky Lab's operations are headed to Switzerland, as the cybersecurity company seeks to ease worries about meddling by the Russian government.

The company on Tuesday announced that it will be moving most of its customers' data from its headquarters in Russia to its new transparency center in Zurich, Switzerland. That also includes a majority of its "software assembly line," essentially the code for every product and update.

Kaspersky has faced government bans in the United States and the United Kingdom, and on Monday, the Dutch government also announced it's phasing out Kaspersky products from its computers. All three nations cited cybersecurity concerns about Kaspersky and its alleged connections with the government in Moscow, which the company has denied on multiple occasions.

Businesses including Best Buy also have removed Kaspersky Lab products from their shelves, and in April, Twitter banned the cybersecurity company from advertising on the social network.

Kaspersky Lab has made efforts to clear its name, including a Global Transparency Initiative it announced last October. The move to Switzerland is the first part of the plan, with two more Transparency Centers planned for North America and Asia by 2020.

The company said its move to Switzerland will be finished by the end of 2018.

The Transparency Center will provide open access to Kaspersky Lab's source code on all versions of any publicly released product, its software tools for creating products, its database for detecting malware and documents on how it develops software.

