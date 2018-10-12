Kanye West meets with Trump, reveals iPhone passcode is 000000

Earlier this year, Kanye West acknowledged the not-so-well-kept secret that he's an avid supporter of President Donald Trump. During a spirited Oval Office meeting on Thursday, Kanye shared another secret: his iPhone password.
Amid a media spectacle and wild, wide-ranging conversation -- the notion of Apple building an iPlane for Trump was discussed -- Ye whipped out his iPhone and proceeded to unlock it in front of cameras, which captured the passcode, in addition to the moment.
It's 000000, in case you're wondering.
Of course, the Twittersphere reacted to everything the pair discussed, which also included the Second Amendment and prison reform. But Kanye's particularly terrible passcode was singled out for attention.
But just because your password doesn't take after Kanye's doesn't mean you're actually secure. If you have a newer iPhone, Face ID has improved since its rollout last year and a password manager for online services can safeguard the countless vulnerable logins you deal with every day.
As CNET's own Alfred Ng suggests, we should all review the strength of our passcodes before pointing fingers.
As for Kanye's iPhone security, as we've already learned, it's hard to tell him anything.
