Kanye West made the biggest password blunder of 2018

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

It turns out Kanye West, Nutella and Texas all have something in common: they're terrible with passwords.

Password managing app Dashlane released its annual list of the "Worst Password Offenders" on Wednesday. This year's list includes high-profile names and organizations like Google, White House staff and the Pentagon.

"Passwords are the first line of defense against cyberattacks," Dashlane CEO Emmanuel Schalit said in a release. "Weak passwords, reused passwords, and poor organizational password management can easily put sensitive information as risk."

The average internet user has more than 200 accounts requiring a password, Dashlane said. The company expects that number to double in the next five years, meaning everyone could be at risk of repeating the same mistakes as the password offenders, Schalit said.

Here are Dashlane's top 10 password offenders for 2018, starting with the worst: