Justin Timberlake channels Steve Jobs in 'Filthy' video

Steve Jobs' product launches were never quite like this.

Justin Timberlake dons a black turtleneck to play a Jobs-like inventor in his music video for his new song "Filthy." But this Jobs/Timberlake character isn't pushing a new computer or phone. Instead he's bringing out a humanoid robot that can strut and dance with the best of them.

Things start to turn a little "Black Mirror"-meets-Timberlake's infamous Super Bowl halftime show when the robot and some backup dancers start to get a bit intimate.

The video, released late Thursday, and racked up more than a million views on YouTube within 11 hours.

On Instagram earlier this week, Timberlake wrote that the release would be "1 of 4" and noted that "This song should be played VERY LOUD."

"Filthy" is from Timberlake's upcoming "Man of the Woods" album, which comes out Feb. 2.