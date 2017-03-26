2:29 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The "Justice League" is finally forming, and in the first official trailer trailer released Saturday, the members are ready to have a good time.

Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) seek out the help of Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) to face off against a new threat.

The trailer appears to provide a quick glimpse of that threat, but more details about it will have to come later. Meanwhile, we see fight scenes with the members of the new superhero fighting team.

Other highlights include Barry Allen (The Flash's alter-ego) asking Bruce Wayne what his Batman superpower is (he's just rich), quick flashes of Lois Lane (Amy Adams) along with Aquaman character Mera (Amber Heard) and Wonder Woman looking ready to fight alongside Aquaman and Cyborg. Plus, check out the guns firing away on that Batmobile.

The new trailer comes after a series of teasers showcasing each of the heroes, leading into Saturday's full-blown reveal of the ensemble.

"Justice League" hits this year on Nov. 17 in the US and UK and on Nov. 16 in Australia.

