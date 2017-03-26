'Justice League' comes together in new trailer

The "Justice League" is finally forming, and in the first official trailer trailer released Saturday, the members are ready to have a good time.

Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) seek out the help of Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) to face off against a new threat.

The trailer appears to provide a quick glimpse of that threat, but more details about it will have to come later. Meanwhile, we see fight scenes with the members of the new superhero fighting team.

