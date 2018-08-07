Justice Department warns of higher pay-TV prices in AT&T-Time Warner appeal

HBO

The fight over AT&T and Time Warner is still very much a thing.

The US Department of Justice on Monday filed its opening brief in the D.C. District Court of Appeals. designed to prevent, or break up, AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner. AT&T closed its takeover in June, just days after a district court judge ruled in favor of the telecom giant.

The Justice Department claims that the initial ruling rested on two fundamental errors, including the economics of bargaining, and how a provider like DirecTV would negotiate for rates with cable channels like TNT or CNN, as well as how multiple divisions would cooperate to maximize profits. The agency warned that "American consumers will pay hundreds of millions of dollars a year more for pay-television service, as distributors pass on their higher costs."

The appeal was a surprise given AT&T's complete victory over the agency in June. Most industry observers had suspected Judge Richard Leon to dictate concessions to the telecom provider in his ruling. But Leon ruled in favor of AT&T without any stipulations, and admonished the Justice Department for such a weak case.

The DoJ isn't giving up. The agency insists that AT&T-Time Warner is one of the rare cases of a vertical merger -- when companies in different businesses combine -- that is anti-competitive.

"The outcome of this appeal will shape the future of the media and telecommunications industries for years to come by setting the standard for determining whether industry participants will be permitted to merge into vertically integrated firms that control valuable programming content as well as the means of distributing that content to consumers," the brief said.

An AT&T spokesman wasn't immediately available to comment.