One of Microsoft's top female executives exits the company

Brad Barket/Getty

Microsoft executive Julie Larson-Green, one of the company's most high-profile women, has left the tech giant after two and a half decades.

Larson-Green, whose last day was Tuesday, was most recently chief experience officer for the Office Experiences Organization.

Over the years she held multiple roles, including in the Windows division, where she oversaw the redesign of Windows 8, and the devices and studios group, where she worked on devices like the Surface, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"We thank Julie for the numerous contributions she's made to Microsoft over the last 25 years, and we wish her the very best in her new endeavors," Microsoft said in a statement.

Larson-Green didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Bloomberg, Larson-Green had been on leave since May for a spinal cord surgery. While recovering, she did some advising work for other companies.

"It made me realize I was ready to take what I learned at Microsoft and apply it in other places," Bloomberg quoted her as saying.