Jordan Peele gets in with Amazon for first-look TV deal

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF

Jordan Peele is a busy man. His horror film Get Out made a big splash in 2017, and he's since kept busy acting, producing, writing and directing for film and television. He just added to his plate with a fresh first-look TV deal between Amazon and his production company Monkeypaw.

The deal further solidifies Peele's already existing relationship with Amazon. In April, Amazon greenlit Peele's Prime Original series Lorena, a four-part documentary on Lorena Bobbitt, who famously amputated her husband's penis with a knife in 1993. Peele is also executive producer for the upcoming Amazon drama series The Hunt, about Nazi hunters in the 1970s.

"I couldn't be more excited about this new relationship with Amazon. They've been a fantastic partner to Monkeypaw over the last year because they're committed to the same kind of fun and culturally relevant television we are," Peele said in a statement.

The signing of Peele and Monkeypaw puts another feather in the Amazon Studios' cap as the company continues to make big moves in the streaming-video market. It already has plans in motion for an ambitious (and likely incredibly expensive) Lord of the Rings series.