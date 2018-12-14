Jon Snow tries to train a dragon in lost audition tape

Jon Snow knows what it's like to have an animal best friend.

But does he know how to train a dragon?

In a collaboration promoting the last instalment of the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, Game of Thrones' Kit Harington's "lost audition tapes" have surfaced on the internet.

Harington, who most know as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, is first seen in the second instalment of the trilogy playing Eret, a dragon seller who works for big bad Drago. In the very authentic audition tape, he reads with "some big Hollywood star."

Agreed. Toothless the dragon is the biggest of the lot, and he makes a goofy, adorable entrance by accidentally knocking Harington to the floor.

The hijinks are strong in the rest of the audition, in which Harington does his best to intimidate Toothless using a wooden sword and a Jon Snow-esque black fur cloak (Toothless is more baffled than afraid).

There's also an attempt to reenact the touching, iconic moment when Toothless and Hiccup, the hero of the movies, learn they can trust each other. Harington extends a hand to touch Toothless on the nose, head bowed in mingled fear and respect -- and Toothless sneezes on him.

It perfectly captures the charming tone of these movies, the final entry a must-see when it soars into cinemas next year Feb. 22 in the US, Feb. 1 in the UK and Jan. 3 in Australia.