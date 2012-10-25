Join CNET's Windows 8 launch coverage on Thursday (live blog)

Live coverage of Microsoft's Windows 8 event
After months of anticipation, preview builds, and hype, Microsoft will formally launch its next-generation operating system, Windows 8, at an event in New York on Thursday.
Windows 8 represents a wholesale change in the user experience, relying on live tiles and a more touch-friendly interface than previous iterations. It's unclear whether consumers will embrace the dramatic changes or shun the software, relying instead on Apple's OS X or the older Windows 7.
What's more clear is that Microsoft has a lot riding on the success of this operating system, with its still-dominant position in technology potentially at stake. Windows 8 shares a lot of traits with its more tablet-friendly brother, Windows RT, and the smartphone version, Windows Phone 8. Its success or failure will have a big impact on the role its design plays in gadgets to come.
Microsoft has the support of its partners and is ready with a wave of Windows 8 laptops and tablets ready to hit the market. The company will likely show off its
Check back in with us Thursday at 7:45 a.m. PT / 10:45 a.m. ET as we kick off the live blog. The event itself starts at 8:15 a.m. PT / 11:15 a.m. ET.
Editors' note: The original version of this story was posted October 24 at 9:49 a.m. PT. Note that the start time of the live blog has been changed to reflect updated information from Microsoft.
