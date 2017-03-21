See 'John Wick' remade with Nerf guns

Keanu Reeves' "John Wick" movies are violent, stylish affairs with lots of guns, bullets and action. YouTube channel Corridor Digital filmed a gentler version of the story by substituting foam bullet-blasting Nerf guns for the metal-slinging firearms in the movies.

Corridor's version, posted Sunday, moves with the same frenetic action as its source material. There's a contract out on Wick's head and he has to avoid a barrage of would-be "killers" armed with every kind of Nerf gun imaginable. It would be utterly brutal if the projectiles weren't all made from soft foam.

Slick choreography, pumping music, a deadpan delivery and well-timed fight scenes make this milder version of "John Wick" a lot of fun to watch.

If you like "Nerf John Wick," then also check out Corridor's Star Wars-holiday romp of "Darth Santa Strikes Back."