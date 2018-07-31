CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Politics

John Oliver gives Facebook's apology ad a harsh makeover

John Oliver's show unleashes a NSFW video that turns the Facebook apology video on its head.

John Oliver's Last Week Tonight show has turned Facebook's pledge to protect its customers' information into a harsh depiction of a money-making business.

You can watch the video here, but keep in mind that the video is profanity-filled and you may want to plug in some headphones first.

CNET has reached out to Facebook for comment on the video, and will update should we hear back.

Now Playing: Watch this: How to turn on Facebook's 2-factor authentication
1:04
Next Article: For Apple's quarterly earnings, it's all about the next iPhone