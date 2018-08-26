John McCain, senator and war hero, dies at 81

William Thomas Cain / Getty Images

John McCain, a war hero who had a long career as a US senator, died Saturday after battling brain cancer for more than a year. He was 81.

McCain died a day after announcing he was ending his medical treatment for the aggressive form of cancer. The six-term Republican senator and one-time GOP presidential nominee has been away from Washington since December. He would have turned 82 next week.

The son and grandson of Navy admirals, McCain spent more than five years as a North Vietnamese prison of war after his Navy plane was shot down in 1967. After subjecting McCain to torture and solitary confinement, his captors offered the injured McCain an early release as a propaganda ploy. He refused, insisting that prisoners should be released in the order they were captured.

McCain was the Republican nominee for president in 2008, with Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate, but lost to President Barack Obama. McCain also campaigned for the GOP nomination in 2000 but lost to President George W. Bush, who won the election.

McCain was prominent in tech-related issues, joining a group of senator trying to beef up laws around political ads that appear online, after Russian interference in the 2016 election. He co-authored the Honest Ads Act bill, which would create the same rules for online political ads that already cover ads sold on TV and radio.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called McCain "an American hero" who always put his country before himself. His wife, Cindy, remembered her husband as living life on his own terms.

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

President Donald Trump, with whom McCain frequently clashed and questioned McCain's status as a war hero, tweeted out his condolences:

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Other notable tweets on McCain:

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day. https://t.co/946T7PnG53 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 26, 2018

.@SenJohnMcCain was a leader & public servant of deep patriotism, outstanding bravery & undaunted spirit. Throughout his career, we all saw his integrity, humility, courage & grace. May it be a comfort to his family to know that so many around the world mourn with them. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 26, 2018

Duty, Honor, Country. We remember an American hero and patriot. Our hearts go out to the McCain family, the people of Arizona, and all who loved him. RIP. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2018

RIP @SenJohnMcCain -- you were a true American hero, and we're grateful for your sacrifice and service to this country for over 60 years. You'll live on in our hearts and be a role model for generations to come. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 26, 2018

John McCain's finest moment (for me) came in 2008, when a woman at a rally referred to Obama as an Arab. "No, ma'am," McCain replied. "He's a decent family man, a citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with." That's manning up. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain passed today, all i can think about..he never stopped trying to do his best. What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend @MeghanMcCain...from all my family, much love — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 26, 2018

White House flag at half-staff tonight, in honor of the man who deserved to live there himself - John McCain (LV Video Feed) pic.twitter.com/IO3MQb5FDi — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) August 26, 2018

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet