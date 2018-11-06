John Cena as Captain America? Wrestler's post has fans dreaming

John Cena as Captain America? Some of his fans think that's a star-spangled idea.

On Sunday, the wrestler and actor posted a mysterious image to his Instagram account that started fans buzzing. It's a picture of Captain America's shield with five scratches (claw marks?) in it.

Cena didn't caption or explain the photo, which makes sense considering he says right in the biography area of his Instagram page that he won't explain images he posts. It reads: "These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."

The role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be up for grabs soon, as statements from Chris Evans, who has played the role in recent movies, led many to believe he's done as Steve Rogers. (Evans said a recent farewell-sounding tweet wasn't meant as a spoiler.)

Representatives for Cena and Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cena has appeared in numerous movies and served as a voice actor for others. In 2018, he starred in the risque comedy Blockers, and has a leading role in the Transformers film Bumblebee, which comes out in December.

Fans got all kinds of ideas based on the shield photo.

Some want Cena to play Cap. "I would die cuz he already is my Captain America," wrote trichster92. And lucaciubeniamin enthused, "the right man for the job, JC. No surprise for me."

Of course John Cena should be Captain America, he’s the only person who has made as many people disappear as Thanos snap. https://t.co/L6PZZO5CVu — Jay Roberto (@jrobhaha) November 5, 2018

Some don't. "U will be better at Drax role or stuntman for any beast alien," wrote kaan-odabas on Instagram. And anastasia_beaverhausen98 was blunt, writing, "Gross. You don't have what it takes to step into the role of Captain America. But you can dream!"

Some thought the shield was a reference to a different character "But look at those claw marks on the shield," wrote Anthony Melo in a tweet. "Maybe John Cena is the next Black Panther."

But look at those claw marks on the shield. Maybe John Cena is the next Black Panther. https://t.co/pbILYAraVg — Anthony Meleo (@SocialMogo) November 4, 2018

As long as we're fantasy-casting Cena in a Marvel role, the character of US Agent was a popular choice for Cena to play.

Not sure why John Cena posted Captain America's shield but I'm ok with him being US Agent — Golden Oozaru (@UncleMally) November 5, 2018

Bucky/Falcon story idea John Cena as US Agent steals Cap Shield. And Bucky and Falcon try track him down or something — Nick (@Nick34104550) November 5, 2018

And others thought the shield meant something far removed from the movies, like maybe something having to do with the NFL. Billy_s44 wrote, "It's talking about the Saints beating the Rams because it is the only scratch in the Rams' perfect record like Black Panther's claws are the only thing that made a scratch in Cap's shield."

Of all the ideas fans are kicking around, we're guessing that last one isn't it.

