J.J. Abrams kicks out the jams with Loud Robot music label

Bad Robot

J.J. Abrams, Star Wars and Star Trek director and extremely busy producer, hopes to score with a new music venture.

Loud Robot is an indie music label offshoot of his Bad Robot production company. It comes in partnership with Capitol Music Group.

Capitol will provide funding, but Loud Robot will operate independently with the aim of placing original music into films, TV shows and games, Billboard reports.

Bad Robot has been adding new arms its entertainment machine lately. The company unveiled a video game division named Bad Robot Games in June. It will develop both large-scale and indie titles for computers, mobile devices and consoles.

Bad Robot will have no shortage of inspiration to draw on when it comes to soundtracks and gaming. The company is known for its work on famous Abrams shows Lost and Westworld, as well as blockbusters including Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.