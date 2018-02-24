Jim Henson's 'Labyrinth' returning to theaters for three days

Ready to get lost in the "Labyrinth" again?

The 1986 Jim Henson film, starring the late David Bowie, is returning to the big screen for three days this spring, Fathom Events said on Friday.

A young Jennifer Connelly plays teenage Sarah, who must find her way through a labyrinth to rescue her baby brother from Bowie's Goblin King. The film was Henson's last before his death in 1990. It wasn't a box-office or critical hit, but has since become a cult classic.

The film will be shown on April 29 and May 1-2 at select theaters. Tickets go on sale Feb. 25. Showings will include special filmed introductions by Connelly and Jim Henson's son, Brian, plus an excerpt from the fantasy series "The Storyteller," a folk-tale series produced by Jim Henson in 1987.

Fans are encouraged to come in costume as long as they don't carry fake weapons or wear face-concealing makeup or costumes. Fathom Events' site notes that details about a costume contest are coming soon.

And if April and May seems too far off, Henson fans can get tickets now for theater showings of his 1982 film, "The Dark Crystal," which shows Feb. 25, Feb. 28, March 3 and March 6.