Ready for a taste of something special?

CNET has the first, exclusive 360-degree tour inside Jelly Belly's factory in Fairfield, California.

Over 500,000 visitors pass through Jelly Belly's US facilities every year. But guests never normally get to step foot on the factory floor where all the action happens.

See how Jelly Belly's candies are made, from start to finish. The entire process to make a bean can take anywhere from seven to 14 days, but we've condensed it down into a bite-sized two minutes.

There are multiple ways to watch our 360-degree video of the tour, found at the top of the page. On a mobile device, use the YouTube app to view the video on a phone and move the screen around to see different angles. Or you can use a VR device like Google Cardboard and watch the video in VR mode.

You can also click and drag around the video with a mouse if you're on desktop.