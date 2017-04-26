Jeff Goldblum cast in 'Jurassic World' sequel

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Get ready for actor Jeff Goldblum to be chased down by T-Rex and other dinosaurs again in the yet-to-be-named movie sequel to "Jurassic World."

According to an announcement Tuesday in Hollywood Reporter, Goldblum will be reprising his role as sarcastic mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm, which was also in 1993's "Jurassic Park" and 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park."

Directed by J.A. Bayona, the "Jurassic World" sequel also stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard (who are also reprising their characters) as well as Justice Smith, James Cromwell and Toby Jones.

Not much else is known about the upcoming sequel, though last month writer/producer Colin Trevorrow and Bayona tweeted a photo from the set. The photo shows a young woman or girl looking up at dinosaur skeletons in what could be a museum or a private collection.

Until we get a trailer, fans will just have to speculate what Goldblum's character will be doing in the movie sequel. Fingers crossed that there's a T-Rex parkour chase scene.

"Jurassic World 2" is set to open on June 22, 2018, in the US and June 8 in the UK, with no Australia release date yet.

Goldblum can be seen sooner in Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" -- in theaters on Nov. 3, 2017.