Jeff Bezos' favorite things get their own Vegas conference

If you've been hankering for yet another Las Vegas convention, Amazon's got you covered.

The company on Thursday said it's created a new get-together called re:MARS, which will bring together engineers, robotics specialists and machine-learning experts to discuss some of the newest technologies Amazon is developing. Plus, astronauts can attend for free.

The name of the conference comes from MARS (which stands for machine learning, automation, robotics and space), an invite-only shindig Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos throws in Palm Springs, California, every year. Bezos is now one of the most prominent names in space exploration, thanks to his Blue Origin rocket company, and Amazon has promoted automation with its warehouse robots and Amazon Go cashier-less stores

Amazon also hosts the re:Invent conference in Las Vegas toward the end of the year. That event focuses on the work of its Amazon Web Services cloud-computing division.

The re:MARS conference will take place June 4 to 7. More details will be coming later, including agenda details and pricing. Registration will open sometime in March.

