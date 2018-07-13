Blue Origin

Blue Origin space trips could cost between $200,000 and $300,000, a report says.

The potential ticket prices for flights with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' rocket company were revealed to Reuters by two anonymous Blue Origin employees.

Executives said they intend to start test flights for the company's New Shepard space vehicle with passengers soon and hope to sell tickets next year. Bezos has previously been tight-lipped on ticket prices.

Blue Origin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now Playing: Watch this: Blue Origin and space tourism take a giant leap forward

In April, the company launched a recycled New Shepard rocket -- along with a crew capsule carrying a dummy named "Mannequin Skywalker" -- on a brief space flight. It touched back down safely in the west Texas desert minutes later.

At the time, Blue Origin highlighted one of its system's landing advantages in its competition with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

