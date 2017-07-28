1:12 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Jeff Bezos briefly eclipsed Bill Gates as the richest man in the world on Thursday, but later fell back to second place.

The Amazon CEO surpassed former Microsoft chief Bill Gates as the world's richest person as Amazon's stock rose on the morning of Thursday, July 27, according to Bloomberg's rankings of the world's wealthiest. For a time, Bezos's net worth surpassed Bill Gates' $90.7 billion fortune.

However, as the market -- and Amazon stock -- turned down later in the day, so did the Bezos money pile. Amazon's quarterly earnings, announced after the bell, further pressured the stock. The company revenue continues to soar, but high expenses have cut into earnings.

Bezos, of course, could reclaim the top spot in the wealth index as Amazon's stock price continues to fluctuate going forward.

Bill Gates has been the world's richest person since May 2013, according to Bloomberg. Also in the top five are Gates' bridge partner Warren Buffett and fellow tech titan Mark Zuckerberg.

Updated July 28 at 8:38 a.m. PT