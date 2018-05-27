Enlarge Image SyFy

Get ready for more adventure, drama and sex in space. Thanks to Amazon, the highly-praised sci-fi series The Expanse will return the TV.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made a surprise announcement that his company will air the next season of the hit show, during the International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles on Friday night, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"I was talking to the cast half an hour ago, before the break for dinner started," Bezos said on stage at the conference. "I was telling them that we are working hard at Amazon to save The Expanse but it wasn't a done deal yet. During dinner, ten minutes ago, I just got word that The Expanse is saved."

When Syfy cancelled The Expanse on May 10, fans flooded social media using the #SaveTheExpanse hashtag, pleading with Netflix and Amazon to help save the show.

Passionate fans started a petition that garnered over 130,000 signatures and was tweeted about by The Expanse writing team's Twitter account.

Fans even paid to have a Save the Expanse banner flown via airplane over Amazon's headquarters. The fans' tireless efforts paid off.

"We couldn't be more excited that The Expanse is going to continue on Amazon Prime," Alcon Entertainment co-founders and Expanse producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said in a statement on Friday. "We are deeply grateful that Jeff Bezos, Jen Salke, and their team at Amazon have shown such faith in our show."

The fans get their due with an additional shoutout from Alcon Entertainment.

"We are fully aware that this wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for the staggering outpouring of support from the most creative, hardest working sci-fi fans around the world," Alcon continued in their statement. "From Reddit campaigns to airplanes, we say thank you. It worked!"

Amazon and Alcon Entertainment didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.