JBL JR Pop Bluetooth speaker is for destructive little kids at CES 2019

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

JBL makes a couple of micro Bluetooth speakers, including the Clip 3, one of our favorite super compact wireless speakers. Now we get the kid version of the Clip 3: the JR Pop, which is available now for $30 (£30) in six color options.

Like the Clip 3, this model is fully waterproof and is built for durability. While it doesn't have a clip, it does have a detachable strap and includes a feature the Clip doesn't have: a multi-color light.

I'll have a full review later this month.

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

JBL JR Pop key features

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming: Wirelessly connect to any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth



5 hours of battery life



IPX7 Waterproof: Can be fully submersed in water

Multicolor lighting mode: Speaker lights up when music is playing

Detachable strap: Attach the speaker for stationary or on-the-go listening

Price: $30 (£30)

Six color options: Aqua Teal, Iris Purple, Rose Pink, Spider Red, Cool Blue and Froggy Green

Shipping now

Now playing: Watch this: Some of the most anticipated tech for 2019

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.