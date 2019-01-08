CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wireless & Bluetooth Speakers

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker gets bigger sound, better battery life, USB-C

The fifth generation of JBL's popular portable Bluetooth speaker offers some performance improvements as well as USB-C charging.

jbl-flip-5

The new JBL Flip 5 in front of the Flip 4. It's really only a little bigger than its predecessor.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Lay the JBL Flip 5 next to last year's Flip 4 like I did at this year's CES in Las Vegas and you'll notice that the Flip 5 looks pretty similar but is slightly bigger than its predecessor. That increased size has allowed JBL's engineers to equip the Flip 5 with a bigger battery and a bit more power so that it delivers a little bigger sound. It also now has USB-C charging for quicker battery charging.

Like its predecessor, the JBL Flip 5 is fully waterproof, has a buillt-in microphone for speakerphone calls and comes in multiple color options. It'll ship this spring for $100 and should gradually come down in price over the course of the year.

I'll have a full review shortly before it hits stores.

jbl-flip-5-colorsEnlarge Image

All the new color options.

 David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Flip 5 key features

  • Wireless Bluetooth streaming: Wirelessly connect to any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth
  • Built-in 4800mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12 hours of continuous playtime
  • IPX7 Waterproof: Can be fully submersed in water
  • Improved bass performance
  • USB-C charging
  • Built-in speakerphone allows you to take calls with the touch of a button
  • Price: $100
  • Shipping this spring
flip-5-usb-cEnlarge Image

Now with USB-C charging!

 David Carnoy/CNET
Now playing: Watch this: Some of the most anticipated tech for 2019
1:07

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.

JBL Flip

Next Article: At CES 2019, Apple finally sets iTunes, AirPlay loose