Vevo/Screenshot by Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Jay Z ended the year 2017 with a bang, unexpectedly releasing a music video for "Family Feud," a vulnerable track off of his most recent album, "4:44."

As partial owner of the music streaming service Tidal, all of the music videos from the "4:44" album have initially premiered on Tidal's platform, only to be uploaded onto YouTube a short time later.

The video both shocked and impressed audiences due to its A-list cast, including Mindy Kaling, Thandie Newton, "Black Panther's" Michael B. Jordan and Beyoncé, who is featured on the track. It's Academy Award nominee Ava Duvernay's first foray into directing music videos, and clocks in at a little under 8 minutes.

I won't spoil the plot or premise -- stream the video below. Be aware that it contains explicit language.