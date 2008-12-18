Jaxtr launches free international calling program

VoIP service Jaxtr has a new feature called FreeConnect that lets users make free international phone calls. It works by having both parties call in to local access numbers, then connecting the call via VoIP (voice over Internet Protocol).

There is one large caveat here, and that is both members must be registered users of Jaxtr, otherwise the caller must dole out some real world money for "Jax," which are credits that can be used for calling out to phones. Using this system the person on the other end doesn't have to deal with the fuss of calling a special number and can simply pick up the phone.

Jaxtr launched its phone-to-phone service in late June, but appears to have taken a more aggressive stance at wooing users away from other VoIP services that charge for such a luxury. As Om Malik over at GigaOm point outs, other VoIP services like Rebtel have tried this out unsuccessfully before reverting back to a pay-as-you-go model.