Jared Leto sinking teeth into Marvel's Morbius the Living Vampire

Jared Leto reportedly went to some intense lengths to get into character as comic character the Joker in Suicide Squad, sending rats and condoms to co-stars. Imagine what he'll be like on the set of his next comic-based movie, in which he'll embody the truly horrific Morbius the Living Vampire.

A scientist suffering a rare blood disease, Morbius was created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane. He first appeared in 1971 comic Amazing Spider-Man issue No. 101. Leto is slated to take the bloodsucking character from the pages of Marvel comics to a movie from Life director Daniel Espinosa and the writers behind this year's Lost in Space reboot for Netflix.

We suggest none of them open any packages from their star.

🖤 A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Jun 27, 2018 at 3:15pm PDT

With the friendly neighbourhood wallcrawler himself having swung into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony is looking to monetise the other Spider-Man characters to which it still holds the rights. This October, Tom Hardy will appear as the villainous Venom, with rumours surrounding other spider-support including Silk, Silver Sable and Black Cat.

The Morbius movie probably won't prevent Leto from reprising his role as the Joker in another film for DC. So we've all got that to look forward to.