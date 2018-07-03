Japan's World Cup-predicting octopus. Killed. For food

Screengrab by Zoey Chong/CNET

Apparently being psychic doesn't save an animal from becoming food on the table.

Rabiot, the giant Pacific octopus from Hokkaido that successfully predicted Japan's wins and losses thrice in the 2018 World Cup, was "gutted, cleaned and sent off to the market" ahead of a match against the Belgians, South China Morning Post reported Tuesday.

Understandably, people are upset over the eight-legged creature's fate.

JUSTICE FOR RABIOT — Lauren Naturale (@lnaturale) July 2, 2018

First they tout you, then they elevate you, then they celebrate you, and finally they eat you??! #Rabiothttps://t.co/dYp7vQr10a — PRIYANKA NAIK (@Drpriyankanaik) July 3, 2018

I’m not even Japanese but the death of Rabiot the psychic octopus makes me SO angry pic.twitter.com/FZ8IDmau0z — adrienne (@__drienn__) July 3, 2018

RIP Rabiot. Now an octopus must eat a psychic Japanese person to restore the natural balance https://t.co/8PGCCZeMCK — Moldau (@Moldau08) July 3, 2018

rip Rabiot the octopus 😭 — mickey (@Daniel_UHC) July 3, 2018

There are many animals that have been touted as psychic for their abilities to predict World Cup results, including an adorable white feline called Achilles, who is also deaf. Another octopus that foretold World Cup results called Paul was found dead in its home -- not killed for food -- almost a decade ago.

I don't know if Rabiot saw its own future, but I won't be surprised if anyone tells me karma had a role in Japan's defeat despite a two-goal lead.

"Local media reported that Kimio Abe, the fisherman who had caught Rabiot, had decided that his business was more important than keeping the “psychic” octopus alive for the knockout stages." Smh. No wonder Japan lost after having a 2 goal lead. https://t.co/Y1V2uXZtgV — Paul R. Cherrington 🇺🇸🍒 (@paulcherrington) July 2, 2018

