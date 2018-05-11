Japan's getting a special NES Classic loaded with Dragon Ball games

Nintendo/Screenshot by Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Thought the original NES Classic and its mini Super Nintendo followup were hard to find? Get ready for the ultimate retro Nintendo collectible: the Nintendo Classic Mini: Family Computer Weekly Shonen Jump 50th Anniversary Commemoration Version.

Yes, that's a mouthful. If the name didn't clue you in, this is a special edition version of the console created to celebrate 50 years of Japan's most popular weekly manga magazine. This is more than just a standard Famicom mini painted gold, however -- it's a celebration of classic Japanese comics in pixels. Pretty much every game on the special edition console has ties to a manga series that premiered in Shonen Jump.

That includes no less than three Dragon Ball games, two Captain Tsubasa games, and titles based on Fist of the North Star, Kinnikuman and a lot more. Here's a list of the full 20 games included on the console:

Tag Team Match: MUSCLE



Dragon Quest



Fist of the North Star



Dragon Ball: Shenron no Nazo



Kinnikuman: Kinnikusei Oui Soudatsusen



Saint Seiya: Ougon Densetsu



Captain Tsubasa



Saint Seiya: Ougon Densetsu Kanketsu-hen



Sekiryuuou



Famicom Jump: Hero Retsuden



Sakigake!! Otokojuku Shippuu Ichi Gou Sei



Ankoku Shinwa: Yamato Takeru Densetsu



Tenchi wo Kurau (Destiny of an Emperor)



Hokuto no Ken 3: Shin Seiki Souzou Seiken Retsuden



Dragon Ball 3: Gokuden



Captain Tsubasa 2



Dragon Ball Z: Kyoushuu! Saiyajin



Magical Taluluto-kun: Fantastic World



Famicom Jump II: Saikyo no Shichinin



Rokudenashi Blues



As you might have guessed, every game on the system is available exclusively in Japanese, and it looks like it'll be the same diminutive size as the original -- meaning the controllers are significantly smaller than what you'll find on the US-based NES Classic.

Don't expect a US version of this special edition console either (most of these games never released outside of Japan), but take comfort: Nintendo said late last year that the original NES Classic would be rereleased sometime in 2018.

Still, if you're hoping to import a special edition console, they reportedly go on sale on July 7 for 7,980 yen (about $70, £55 or AU$95).