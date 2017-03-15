Jane Foster isn't in 'Thor: Ragnarok' for a simple reason

Ladies and gentlemen, Thor is officially single.

It's been known for some time now that Natalie Portman's character Jane Foster will not be a part of "Thor: Ragnarock" when it debuts this November. And it's for a very simple reason, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Jay Maidment/Marvel

Jane Foster and Thor broke up.

Actor Chris Hemsworth told the magazine that when we pick up with his character, Thor will be busy trying to figure out who manipulated the Avengers during 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

"He's off exploring the universe, still trying to police it and control the mayhem," Hemsworth said. "But he's certainly enjoying being a drifter, being a solo cowboy out there."

While exact details of their breakup aren't revealed, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige mentions in the EW story that the Thor/Jane relationship may have changed after "Thor: The Dark World," and hints that the hero's upcoming encounter with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie character will be a big flip from Foster.

"We wanted Thor to encounter somebody that was near his equal and that his relationship with Jane may have evolved in unexpected ways in between 'The Dark World' and 'Ragnarok' and we wanted to pit him against a character who was much more his equal and in many ways his superior," Feige said.

That doesn't mean Thor is ready to mingle with anyone in his third solo movie, and Valkyrie just might not be that interested in Thor's new haircut.

"Valkyrie is trying to not embrace any sort of Asgardian heritage that she has. Thor thinks maybe that will create a bond between them and, on the contrary, she wants to forget it all entirely," Feige said.

Thor will also be busy contending with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hela (Cate Blanchett) and the always-awaited return of Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

While not ruling out being in future films inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Portman has previously told The Wall Street Journal in 2016, "As far as I know, I'm done."

"Thor: Ragnarock" is scheduled to debut on October 26 in Australia, October 27 in the UK and November 3 in the US.

