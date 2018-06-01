James Marsden reportedly will star in Sonic the Hedgehog film

John P. Johnson/HBO/Archie Comics

James Marsden might be moving from Westworld to the world of video games. The actor will star in Paramount Pictures' upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, according to Variety. The film, which will combine animation and live action, is expected to zoom into theaters in 2019.

It's not known who Marsden will play. But That Hashtag Show recently reported that Paul Rudd was being considered for the role of a police officer named Tom who teams up with Sonic. Then in an update, the site noted that Paramount confirmed Rudd was no longer in contention for that role. Could this be Marsden's part?

Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sonic the Hedgehog was a hugely popular video game franchise in the 1990s. Sonic is a speedy blue hedgehog who teams up with such pals as a two-tailed fox named Tails and an echidna named Knuckles to prevent villain Doctor Eggman from taking over the world.

Marsden plays Teddy Flood on HBO's hit Westworld. He's also known for playing Scott Summers aka Cyclops in the X-Men film series, and for his role as Richard White in 2006's Superman Returns.

Sonic the Hedgehog is expected to be released on Nov. 15, 2019.