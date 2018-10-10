James Gunn may move from Marvel to DC to write Suicide Squad

Handout / Getty Images

In the world of comic book movies, this is super indeed: James Gunn, who was fired from Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy movies after old offensive tweets of his resurfaced, is in talks to move from Marvel to DC to work on the next Suicide Squad movie, sources close to Gunn confirmed on Tuesday.

Gunn would write and possibly direct a new film in that series, which wouldn't be considered a direct sequel, but a new take on the franchise. That's good news to those who enjoyed his humor- and music-filled take on the Guardians series.

Gunn's Guardians films were well-reviewed, but that didn't save his job when the old tweets, which were sent between 2008 and 2012, were made public. He was supported publicly by the Guardians cast, which signed an open letter praising his character and asking that he be given another chance. Since Gunn's firing, the status of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains unclear.

The original Suicide Squad film, based on the ensemble of DC Comics villains including The Joker and Harley Quinn, came out in 2016 and it was expected the next film would start filming in 2019.