"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn took to Twitter Friday to answer two key fan questions following the release of the new "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer. With fan speculation reaching a fever pitch in anticipation of the April 2 "Infinity Wars" debut, Gunn made it clear when the next Guardians film would take place.
Most important of all, Gunn teased that some Guardians might not make it out of the next duo of "Avengers" films.
After Friday morning's trailer, and the persistent hints from Marvel that the MCU's character lineup would be trimmed in the next few years, it wouldn't be a surprise to see members of the Guardians end in some heroic sacrifice.
Unless Captain America beats them to it...
