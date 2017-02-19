Who's yer daddy? James Earl Jones back as Mufasa of 'Lion King'

"Lion King" fans are looking forward to James Earl Jones being king -- again.

The 86-year-old actor, who provided the deep voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars series as well as of Simba's regal father Mufasa in the 1994 Disney movie "The Lion King," is returning to Pride Rock.

On Friday, Jon Favreau, who's directing the planned "Lion King" remake, sent out a tweet that had fans roaring with delight.

Though delight turned to dread for some when they remembered Mufasa's fate.

Favreau also dropped another casting bomb on Friday: the casting of Donald Glover as Mufasa's son Simba, the film's namesake.

Fans seemed to like that casting choice, too.

Some were confused because the new film (no release date yet) is being talked up as a live-action film.

But as The Hollywood Reporter explains, the remake will be similar to Favreau's version of "The Jungle Book," which featured a child actor but brought the animals to life with computer technology.

The remake has no release date yet, but hakuna matata, it's on the way.

