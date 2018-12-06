CNET también está disponible en español.

Jake Gyllenhaal could swing into Spider-Man as villain Mysterio

What do you mean he's not Spider-Man? And who's Tom Holland anyway?

In a much-liked Instagram video shared Wednesday, actor Jake Gyllenhaal appears to have confirmed he's playing villain Mysterio in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In his first-ever Instagram post, the actor shared a video of himself reading a 1989 Amazing Spider-Man comic featuring Mysterio, and captioned it, "I just realized I'm not playing Spider-Man."

I just realized I’m not playing Spider-Man.

Sony did not immediately confirm that Gyllenhaal is playing Mysterio, but the movie's official Twitter account did tweet out the video, so it's likely true.

In the comic, Mysterio tries to convince Spidey he caused a man's death, The Hollywood Reporter reports, noting that it's unclear if this plot will carry over into the film.

In the comics, Mysterio is the alternate name of Quentin Beck, a movie stuntman and special-effects wizard who uses his skills in creating illusions to commit crimes.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, not Gyllenhaal, in the lead role, and comes out in July 2019.

