J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Garner will reunite to make Apple limited series

J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Garner are working together again to make a new limited series for Apple.

Their previous collaboration, the espionage thriller Alias, ended in 2006 after five seasons, but their new project sounds like a different kettle of fish.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends will be based on Amy Silverstein's memoir about her friends' support as she awaited a second life-saving heart transplant, with Garner in the lead role.

It'll be produced by Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Silverstein, Abrams and Ben Stephenson as executive producers, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Karen Croner will be writer and executive producer, having written The Tribes of Palos Verdes (in which Garner starred) last year.

It'll be the second piece of Apple original programming Abrams is involved with. He's also executive-producing the dramedy series Little Voice.

Alias, which started in 2001, made Garner a star and led directly to Abrams directing Mission Impossible III (his feature directorial debut) after franchise star Tom Cruise binge-watched the first two seasons.

Garner was most recently seen in Camping, an HBO comedy series, while Abrams is directing Star Wars: Episode IX.

Neither Apple, Abrams nor Garner immediately responded to requests for comment.

