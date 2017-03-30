Scary trailer for Stephen King's 'It' isn't clowning around

Clowns of America, call your public relations agency, because you're not getting any less scary.

The new teaser trailer for the remake of horror master Stephen King's 1990 TV miniseries "It" will make even hardened adults jump. It's got haunted houses, sewers, drippy tunnels, creepy balloons and even a slide projector that goes nuts. And uh, the infamous clown, Pennywise, who is even more terrifying because we see so little of him.

And here's the lesson to take away from the trailer released Wednesday: Never, ever, ever get down and peek into a sewer, even if your brand new iPhone or the keys to your Lexus or even a wallet stuffed with one million dollars has fallen down there. Just leave it. Trust me, it's for the best.

"It" comes to theaters Sept. 8 in the US and UK, and Sept. 7 in Australia.