ISS cosmonaut rides vacuum cleaner like a horse in space

Humans living in orbit is epic. The view of Earth from the International Space Station is epic. And a cosmonaut riding a vacuum cleaner like a tamed bronco through the ISS to the tune of R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly" is also very, very epic.

Очень часто спрашивают, а летаем ли мы на пылесосе по станции? Приходилось отвечать, что не пробовал. А тут во время субботника подумал, что уже третий полет... пора провести летные испытания пылесоса ✌😉🚀 // Flight tests of vacuum cleaner aboard the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/qQpoQx5OLL — Anton Shkaplerov (@Anton_Astrey) January 20, 2018

Anton Shkaplerov hit pause on his more serious scientific duties to take the space station's vacuum cleaner on a microgravity test flight. He posted a short video of his jaunt to Twitter over the weekend.

Shkaplerov wore protective earmuffs to spare his hearing from the vacuum's loud, grating whine. A single raised fist makes him look like a space-going version of Superman.

According to NASA, ISS astronauts vacuum the station regularly to help control floating dust particles.

Shkaplerov arrived at the space station in December for the third time in his career. He already endeared himself to space fans with a tweet showing a cute toy poodle he brought with him. His superhero cowboy ride on the vacuum cleaner just cements his position as a delightful human who happens to be living in space at the moment.