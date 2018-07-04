ISS astronaut shares devastatingly beautiful view of the moon

We see a lot of photos of Earth taken by astronauts on board the International Space Station, but sometimes they turn their eyes and cameras outward toward the moon.

ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst snapped a stunner of a lunar portrait during his current space station mission and it's worth a good long gaze.

Gerst's view shows the moon partially shrouded in darkness, offset by a blue glow that seems to be emanating from an off-screen Earth.

ESA released the moon image in conjunction with a post discussing how our closest neighbor is once again a focus for human exploration. In late 2017, President Donald Trump instructed NASA to send astronauts back to moon.

ESA has several moon-focused missions in the works as well. "With resources to create fuel and sustain a research base looking promising, the Moon could in the longer term become a stopover on our way to Mars and even a habitat in itself within decades," the space agency says.

This is Gerst's second mission to the ISS. He has a good eye for photography and has been sharing some unique images from space on Twitter, including a very Mars-like view of our planet.