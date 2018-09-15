Is your Google keyboard spitting out gibberish I I Will Don't Always Love WannaYou

Taylor Martin/CNET

A Gboard bug is turning some people's typing into gibberish, and it's pretty funny -- for everyone except the person trying to type.

Gboard is Google's smart keyboard baked into Android phones (and available on iOS devices too), and several people on Reddit have reported running into problems that make typing on it near impossible. The bug reportedly messes with slide-typing, turning texts into nonsense. You can see the bug in action below:

Reddit user Valnac says that their Gboard spat out "I. I I Will Don't Always Love WannaYou." when trying to type "Yup. Not working at all." Frankly, that sounds more poetic. Other Redditors confirmed the same.

Some of the affected devices reportedly include the Pixel 2 XL, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Google has confirmed the bug and that it's working on a fix, according to 9to5Google. It says that force-quitting Gboard or restarting your phone may serve as a quick fix.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.