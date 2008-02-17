Is this what panic looks like? Eloqua's fixation with Loopfuse

I'm biased on this one, but I had to laugh when I read the Loopfuse blog today. It turns out that Eloqua, Loopfuse's most direct, proprietary competition, is totally unconcerned by Loopfuse as a competitor.

The problem, unfortunately, is that the data says otherwise:

Those are the page views that Eloqua has been tallying on Loopfuse's site. I don't think I've ever been to Documentum's, Interwoven's, Microsoft Sharepoint's, etc. websites. (These are my competitors.) I'm serving customers, not competitors. Only the paranoid may survive, but only the customer-centric thrive.

Loopfuse has 20 pages on its site. The people at Eloqua must have to go back and forth between pages for a refresher course.

By the way, I've said it before but you really, really need to start using marketing automation software. Eloqua, Loopfuse, or something else. The chart above demonstrates the slightest power of this type of software. You're not running your business well if you're not leveraging web analytics and web automation.

Disclosure: I'm an advisor to Loopfuse.