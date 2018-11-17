Is this the hotly rumored 'Pixel 3 Lite' budget phone?

Rozetked

If the new Pixel 3 and 3 XL phones are out of your budget, Google may be working on a third, more affordable variant.

Known as the "Pixel 3 Lite," the reported phone popped up in a Russian tech blog called Rozetked. The device's design looks similar to the Pixel 3, which includes the signature glass shade on the back and a brightly colored power button. But the variant has larger bezels and a headphone jack (the Pixel 3/3 XL do not have the audio port).

Keep in mind that Google never announced the prospect of a third Pixel 3 phone and the company didn't immediately reply for a request to comment. Though the device itself looks very convincing, you'll notice a C-shaped logo where the typical Google logo would be on the back. So take this news with a grain of salt.

But the idea of a cheaper Pixel 3 is compelling, especially since not everyone can afford the $799 (£739, AU$1,199) starting price of the Pixel 3, and the 3 XL is even pricier. Even before Google officially announced the Pixel 3 phones, rumors circulated that it would release a third, mid-range version too. Now that the phones are out though, rumors about a Pixel 3 Lite haven't ceased, and it looks like people are still holding onto the possibility.